An avalanche crashes down mountain to Colorado interstate. Watch what this driver saw

A rescue volunteer was driving through the Colorado Rockies to help with an “unrelated vehicle-recovery mission” when an avalanche crashed down in front of him, the Summit Daily reported.
Brandon Ciullo took a video of what he saw from his car on Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon, between Frisco and Copper Mountain, early Sunday morning. He posted the video to Facebook.
“We were driving to Glenwood for a vehicle recovery and saw this huge avalanche on I70,” Ciullo wrote. “1st time I ever saw one. Plz share and be safe out there!!”
The video shows the aftermath of an avalanche, which left behind a “cloud” of white. Several cars were stopped ahead of him when the avalanche struck.
That wasn’t the only avalanche to hit the area on Sunday.
“Heavy Colorado snowfall over the weekend led to a dangerous situation for drivers,” CBS4 reported. “Several avalanches sent snow crashing out onto the highway in Summit County near Copper Mountain.”
Jacob Easton also captured a video of snow plowing down the mountainside while in a car with his dad, FOX31 reported.
“All of a sudden, me and my dad just saw a big white cloud to the left of us and we instantly noticed the avalanche,” he said, according to the TV station. “It’s exciting, but pretty nerve wracking, because you don’t know when it’s going to stop.”
Colin Rafferty was with his daughter when an avalanche struck, CBS4 reported.
“First it was just a big cloud coming down the mountain, then it just turned totally white,” he said, according to the station. “Then it covered our windshield with a couple inches of snow, so the windshield wipers wouldn’t move it.”
The Colorado State Patrol said there were no avalanche-related injuries reported, according to the Summit Daily.
“An Avalanche Warning is in effect for most of the Northern and Central Mountains of Colorado” on Monday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. “A potent winter storm caused avalanche danger to rise yesterday and very dangerous conditions persist today.”
