Bryce is Right: Harper, Phils agree to record $330M deal

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper bats during a baseball game against the New York Mets, in Washington. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, because the agreement is subject to a successful physical. Nick Wass, File AP Photo