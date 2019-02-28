California woman gets 15 years in elderly man’s beating

FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, Rodolfo Rodriguez, 92, thanks well-wishers for their help, as he talks to the media gathered outside his home in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the beating of the 92-year-old man that was captured on video and shared widely on social media. Thirty-year-old Laquisha Jones was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, following her no contest plea to elder abuse in December. Prosecutors say Jones severely beat Rodriguez in the face with a brick on July 4 as the elderly man was taking a walk. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo