Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to run for president on climate-change platform, video shows

Voters’ first look at Washington Gov. Jay Inslee as a presidential candidate is a video that stakes his claim as the only contender who can “defeat climate change.”
At 4 a.m. Friday, the Democrat posted a 1 minute, 22-second campaign video that opens with a young woman saying: “Hi, governor. What do you have to say about climate change?”
Inslee’s replies: “ A lot.”
The video then features a montage of footage and remarks from Inslee as a congressman and governor to emphasize his track record on the issue.
Speaking directly to the camera, Inslee says: “We’re the first generation to feel the sting of climate change, and we’re the last that can do something about it. We went to the moon and created technologies that have changed the world. Our country’s next mission must be to rise up to the most urgent challenge of our time — defeating climate change.”
The video ends with the second-term governor saying: “I’m Jay Inslee. I’m the only candidate who will make defeating climate change our nation’s No. 1 priority. We can do this; join our movement. This is our moment.”
Inslee is scheduled to make a live announcement of his bid for the Democratic nomination for president at 10 a.m. Friday at a Seattle-based solar installation company.
