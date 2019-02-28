Funeral for man accidentally hit by Syracuse coach

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2019, file photo, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim speaks at a news conference after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Duke, in Syracuse, N.Y. A New Yorker who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by Syracuse University’s basketball coach is being remembered as family man who loved life. A funeral will be held on Thursday evening, Feb. 28 for Jorge Jimenez. Police say Coach Jim Boeheim accidentally struck Jimenez on Feb. 20 while trying to avoid a disabled vehicle. Nick Lisi, File AP Photo