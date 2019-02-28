Amazon ups its anti-counterfeit game

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon is providing a tool that will allow brands to remove listings from its site themselves that they consider to be for counterfeit goods. The online giant is also launching a product serialization service, which allows brands to put unique codes on their products during the manufacturing process. The codes are then scanned by Amazon to confirm authenticity once purchased. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo