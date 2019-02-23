Domestic workers gather to celebrate ‘Roma’ and the Oscars

In this photo provided by Survival Media, two women who work in the domestic industry try on dresses for Oscars viewing party at Rent The Runway on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 in New York. Dozens of domestic workers will be honored this Sunday, Feb. 24 as the "heroes of our homes" in a red carpet event organized by the National Domestic Workers Alliance with the support of the director of “Roma”, Alfonso Cuarón, and the assistance of figures such as activist Tarana Burke and actresses Diane Guerrero, Eva Longoria and Olga Segura. Survival Media via AP Kathleen O'Neill