Judge considers expanding child separation case

FILE - This Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, shows a scene from a tour of South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. Months after the Trump administration ended the general policy of separating parents and children, advocates and members of Congress are questioning the treatment of children who cross the U.S.-Mexico border with other relatives - grandparents, uncles and aunts, and adult siblings.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP, File Charles Reed