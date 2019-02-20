National

Officials announce Houston officer’s case review, FBI probe

February 20, 2019 06:44 PM

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo holds up a letter from the FBI announcing the bureau's civil rights investigation related to the deaths of two people during the no-knock raid by narcotics officers that killed two people and injured five police officers last month, during a press conference from Houston City Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
HOUSTON

Prosecutors say they will review more than 1,400 criminal cases that involved a Houston officer who the police chief says lied in an affidavit justifying a drug raid on a home in which officers shot and killed two residents.

Authorities also have announced that the FBI is opening an investigation to determine whether any civil rights were violated as a result of the raid and shooting.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Wednesday that the review will look at cases that involved Officer Gerald Goines spanning decades. Twenty-seven of those cases are active.

Goines has been suspended in the wake of the Jan. 28 raid in which a 59-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were killed. Four officers, including Goines, were shot as they tried to enter the home.

