Oakland teachers to walk off the job Thursday

Cliff Hong, a principal at Roosevelt Middle School, left, and Amie Lamontagne, a principal at Fred T. Korematsu Discovery Academy, discuss their schedule for meeting with California lawmakers about Oakland school funding during a visit to the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. The principals are not striking but support better pay for teachers. Teachers in Oakland, Calif., prepared Wednesday to walk off the job in what could be the nation's latest strike over classroom conditions and pay. Kathleen Ronayne AP Photo