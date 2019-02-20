Reddit co-founder pushes hard for paternity leave

In this Tuesday Feb. 19, 2019, photo Alexis Ohanian, founder of the social media company Reddit, speaks during an interview in New York. Ohanian says he can't imagine how he and Serena Williams would have coped with a new baby if he had not been able to take leave from his job. Now the Reddit co-founder is rallying all men to join the battle cry for paid parental leave in the U.S., the only industrialized country that does not mandate it at the federal level. Bebeto Matthews AP Photo