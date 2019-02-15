Candy company exec who mass-produced Peeps gets his own day

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2013 file photo, Peeps move through the manufacturing process at the Just Born factory, in Bethlehem, Pa. With prime Peeps season about to get underway, the Pennsylvania city where they’re “born” is honoring the man who brought marshmallow chicks to the masses. The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that Bethlehem Mayor Robert Donchez proclaimed Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, as “Bob Born Day” in a ceremony at company offices. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo