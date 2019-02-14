Arizona man connected by DNA to 4 slayings indicted in Ohio

This undated photo provided by the Medina County Sheriff's Department via WEWS-News5 shows Samuel Legg III. Ohio authorities charged Legg on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, with aggravated murder in the 1992 slaying of a woman at a truck stop, one of four such killings they say he is linked to through DNA evidence. WEWS-News5 via AP Medina County Sheriff's Department