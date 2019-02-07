AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Feb. 2, 2019 photo, an anti-government protester wears Venezuelan flag motif sunglasses during a demonstration demanding the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. Momentum is growing for Venezuela's opposition movement led by self-declared interim president Juan Guaido, who has called supporters back into the streets for nationwide protests Saturday, escalating pressure on Maduro to step down. Fernando Llano AP Photo