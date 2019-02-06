A timeline of events in the Jayme Closs disappearance case

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a news conference about 13-year-old Jayme Closs who has been missing since her parents were found dead in their home in Barron, Wis. Jake Patterson who is accused of kidnapping the Wisconsin girl and killing her parents is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, for a preliminary hearing. Patterson is accused of killing James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15 and kidnapping their daughter, Jayme Closs, from their Barron home. Jayme escaped on Jan. 10, 2019. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)/