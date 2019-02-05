Democrats wore suffragette white to the State of the Union. What about Tiffany Trump?

Democratic women in Congress made a political statement — by making a fashion statement — at President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.
But what about Tiffany Trump, the president’s daughter?
Democratic women House members — from Speaker Nancy Pelosi down to freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — showed up to Trump’s speech before a joint session of Congress sporting white, the color of the women’s suffrage movement. And when cameras panned the audience in the House chamber before the speech began, viewers watching at home realized someone else was wearing white, too: Tiffany.
That led to some questions on social media.
“Do you think Tiffany Trump planned to stand with #StateOfTheWoman in her white dress?” New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman asked on Twitter. “Or...oops!”
Some assumed — or hoped? — it was no sartorial accident.
Bloomberg reported that Tiffany was seated in the president’s box, along with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
Democratic women in the House explained beforehand why they elected to wear white.
“I’m looking forward to wearing suffragette white to #SOTU next week with all @HouseDemWomen!” Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida wrote on Twitter last week. “We’ll honor all those who came before us & send a message of solidarity that we’re not going back on our hard-earned rights!”
They even got together for a photo at the Capitol.
It wasn’t just women, either.
Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota wore a white tuxedo jacket, saying he searched everyone to find one on Monday before the speech, USA Today reports.
“I support all my brothers and sisters, but my sisters have really taken this place up a notch and brought some energy and inspiration,” Phillips said, according to USA Today. “I’m celebrating and I want to join them.”
But it turns out Tiffany wasn’t the only person in the Trump group to put on white for the big speech. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, appeared to be wearing white for the speech as well.
