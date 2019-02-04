The Latest: County orders wildfire victims to leave lots

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018 file photo, Krystin Harvey, right, and her daughter Araya Cipollini rest on property near the location of their home that was destroyed in the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. Some 100 Northern California residents living in recreational vehicles and other temporary shelters were ordered to leave their burned out properties after federal authorities threatened to withhold paying for the massive cleanup effort caused by the state's most destructive wildfire. John Locher, File AP Photo