College student thought it was a ghost. It was a man in her closet, in her clothes, NC cops say

Some of her clothes were missing, and she heard strange noises coming from inside of her closet.

The college student didn’t know what to expect, but said she and her roommates thought it could have been a ghost, WGHP reported.

Something was haunting their off-campus apartment, but it was not supernatural.

When the University of North Carolina at Greensboro student investigated what was making noises, she discovered a 30-year-old man in her closet, according to WFMY. “It’s not clear how long” the man was in the woman’s closet, the TV station reported.

This is Andrew Swofford. A UNCG junior got home on Saturday, to find him in her closet, wearing her clothes. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/n4PFMhtW2b — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) February 4, 2019

“She apparently came home around her lunch break, heard a noise in her closet and found him in there,” Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn said, per the Greensboro News & Record. The man illegally in her apartment last Saturday was identified as Andrew Clyde Swofford, police said, according to the News & Record.

Swofford had not just broken into the apartment, the student said in a WGHP report. He was wearing her clothes, according to the student, who said Swofford had a bag “full of my clothes,” the TV station reported.

The student said Swofford was making himself at home, looking himself over in the bathroom mirror after trying on her hat and saying “you’re really pretty, can I give you a hug?” WGHP reported.

Police said Swofford was “not violent,” according to the Greensboro News & Record.

He was arrested and taken to the Guilford County Jail, where records show he was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, resist, delay or obstruct a police officer, identity theft and possession stolen goods.

Swofford also failed to appear on multiple previous charges, according to jail records. He is still in jail after his bail was set at a combined $26,600 for three of the 25 charges Swofford is facing, per the inmate database.

Although Swofford is behind bars, the student said she remains scared, and she found two other strange men in her living room in December, WGHP reported.

“Last night I did not feel safe. I slept with my roommate in her bed. I can’t stay here. My closet, it stinks. Every time I go in (my room) there’s a bad vibe. I’m just ready to leave,” the student said, the TV station reported.