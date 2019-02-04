Irate gamblers are at a loss after Gladys Knight’s national anthem at Super Bowl

Gladys Knight won rave reviews for her soulful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Super Bowl in Atlanta on Sunday — except from gamblers, The Mercury News reports.

Online casinos had allowed people to place bets on how long it would take the seven-time Grammy winner to sing the national anthem, SB Nation reported.





Knight finished singing the official lyrics at 1:49, but then repeated “the brave,” pushing the final length to 1:53, The Mercury News reported. Or did she?





Several betting sites had put the dividing line for bets at 1:50, creating questions about which time should count and, therefore, who won or lost, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.





BetOnline.ag has elected to pay off both sides, a potential payout of hundreds of thousands of dollars, The Mercury News reported.





Bovada Online, on the other hand, has set its official time to 1:49, SBNation reported.





Called “prop bets,” such bets are taken only by “unregulated offshore sportsbooks,” USA Today reported. Nevada sportsbooks, on the other hand, limit themselves to bets in which the results are definitive.





Other anthem-related prop bets for Sunday’s big game covered such possibilities as Knight forgetting the words to the song and players taking a knee, Time reported.





The longest version of the national anthem at a Super Bowl clocked in at 2:35 in 2013, when Alicia Keys performed, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.