Hashtag stirs debate over role of Christian schools in US

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, Karen Pence holds a Bible as her husband, Vice President Mike Pence is sworn in during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Chris Stroop, a writer and activist, introduced the #ExposeChristianSchools category on Twitter in January 2019 shortly after news broke that Karen Pence would be teaching at a Christian school in northern Virginia that lists "homosexual or lesbian sexual activity" as among the disqualifying criteria for prospective employees. Andrew Harnik AP Photo