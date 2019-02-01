California officers on leave, face charges in overtime fraud

FILE - This March 26, 2014 file photo shows a shield on the uniform of a California Highway Patrol officer at the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The California Highway Patrol has suspended the police powers of numerous officers and supervisors in the agency's East Los Angeles office after discovering fraudulent overtime records. Chief Mark Garrett of the agency's Southern Division said at a news conference Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, that an investigation has uncovered at least $360,000 in fraudulent overtime pay in 2017 and 2018. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo