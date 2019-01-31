Federal court again blocks San Francisco warning on soda ads

FILE - In t his Oct. 1, 2014, file photo, soft drinks are displayed for sale at a market in San Francisco. A federal appeals court has blocked a San Francisco law requiring health warnings on advertisements for soda and other sugary drinks in a victory for beverage and retail groups that sued to block the ordinance. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says in a unanimous ruling Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, that the law violates constitutionally-protected commercial speech. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo