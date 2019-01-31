Outdoor industry pushes political fight over lands, climate

In this Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, photograph, a sign indicating items that were 100-percent fair trade-sewn marks a rack of jackets and shells in the Patagonia exhibit at the Outdoor Retailer & Snow Show in the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Major players in the outdoor industry jumped into the political fight over national monuments two years ago and now have added climate change and sustainable manufacturing to their portfolio. David Zalubowski AP Photo