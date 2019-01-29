AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

China tells US to stop 'unreasonable crackdown' on Huawei
BEIJING (AP) — China called on Washington on Tuesday to "stop the unreasonable crackdown" on Huawei after the U.S. escalated pressure on the tech giant by indicting it on charges of stealing technology and violating sanctions on Iran.
Beijing will "firmly defend" its companies, a foreign ministry statement said. It gave no indication whether Beijing might retaliate for the charges against Huawei Technologies Ltd., China's first global tech brand and the biggest maker of network switching gear used by phone and internet companies.
Huawei denied committing any of the violations cited in Monday's indictment by the Justice Department.
The charges are the most serious allegations yet against Huawei, which has spent a decade battling U.S. accusations that it is a front for Chinese spying and a security risk.
The Chinese foreign ministry complained Washington has "mobilized state power" to hurt Chinese companies "in an attempt to strangle fair and just operations" for political reasons.
___
Top Pakistani court upholds acquittal, frees Christian woman
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's top court on Tuesday upheld its acquittal of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy, clearing the last legal hurdle and freeing Aasia Bibi to leave the country in a move that dealt a blow to radical Islamists who had demanded her execution.
Following the landmark decision, Bibi will finally be able to join her daughters who earlier fled to Canada where they have been given asylum.
Bibi's lawyer, Saiful Malook, who returned to Islamabad after fleeing the country amid death threats, called the decision a victory for Pakistan's constitution and rule of law. The three-judge Supreme Court panel had "insisted on very strict proofs of blasphemy" and found none, he said.
Pakistan's Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa who led the panel of judges dismissed the petition filed by radical religious leaders. The extremists had petitioned the court to overturn its acquittal and send her back to prison for execution. He said in court that Bibi's accusers were guilty of perjury and if the case had not been so sensitive, they should have been jailed for life.
"The image of Islam we are showing to the world gives me much grief and sorrow," Khosa said.
___
PG&E files for bankruptcy amid wildfire lawsuits
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The largest utility in the U.S., Pacific Gas & Electric Corp., filed for bankruptcy Tuesday as it faces billions of dollars in potential damages from wildfires in California.
The utility filed documents in a U.S. court seeking Chapter 11 reorganization despite state investigators determining last week that its equipment was not to blame for a 2017 fire that killed 22 people in Northern California wine country.
The company cited hundreds of lawsuits from victims of that blaze and others in 2017 and 2018 when it announced this month that it planned to file for bankruptcy. The fires included the nation's deadliest in a century — a November blaze that killed at least 86 people and destroyed 15,000 homes in Paradise and surrounding communities.
The cause of that fire remains under investigation, but speculation has centered on PG&E after the utility reported power line problems nearby around the time it started.
The bankruptcy filing immediately puts a halt to the wildfire lawsuits and consolidates them in bankruptcy court, where legal experts say victims will likely receive less money.
___
Trump confidant Roger Stone to face federal judge in DC
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a publicity-filled weekend spent asserting his innocence and slamming investigators, Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone will appear before a federal judge who may look to muzzle him as the case moves forward.
Stone faces a Tuesday morning arraignment in Washington and is expected to plead not guilty to charges that he lied to lawmakers, engaged in witness tampering and obstructed a congressional investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.
Though most defendants facing charges tend to stay quiet for fear of inflaming prosecutors or a judge, Stone has opted for a different tack since his pre-dawn arrest Friday in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Stone staged an impromptu news conference outside a Florida courthouse, made the rounds on weekend television and repeatedly mocked the probe on an Instagram account, including with a cartoonish-image of Mueller as a bowtie-wearing butler holding a tray with a hamburger roll — but no meat in between.
A self-described dirty trickster and longtime confidant of the president, Stone is the sixth Trump aide charged in Mueller's investigation. The indictment does not accuse Stone of coordinating with Russia or with WikiLeaks on the release of hacked Democratic emails. But it does allege that he misled lawmakers about his pursuit of those communications and interest in them. The anti-secrecy website published emails in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election that the U.S. says were stolen from Democrats by Russian operatives.
___
UK's May seeks changes to Brexit deal as EU stands firm
LONDON (AP) — The British Parliament is set to vote on competing Brexit plans Tuesday, with Prime Minister Theresa May desperately seeking a mandate from lawmakers to help secure concessions from the European Union.
Legislators will vote on proposals that have been submitted by both pro-Brexit and pro-EU legislators since Parliament rejected May's divorce deal with the bloc two weeks ago, leaving Britain lurching toward a cliff-edge "no-deal" departure from the bloc on March 29.
May insists her agreement can still win Parliament's backing, if it is tweaked to alleviate concerns about a contentious provision over the Irish border.
The border measure, known as the backstop, would keep the U.K. in a customs union with the EU in order to remove the need for checks along the frontier between the U.K.'s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland after Britain leaves the bloc.
Opposition to the backstop by pro-Brexit lawmakers — who fear it will trap Britain in regulatory lockstep with the EU — helped sink May's deal on Jan. 15, when Parliament rejected it by 432 votes to 202.
___
US charges against Huawei could inflame China trade talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration's unveiling of criminal charges against the Chinese tech giant Huawei has complicated high-level talks set to begin Wednesday in Washington that are intended to defuse the trade war between the administration and Beijing.
The Justice Department charged Monday that Huawei had violated U.S. sanctions against sales to Iran and stolen trade secrets from T-Mobile, a U.S. partner. Those charges cut to the heart of some of the administration's key complaints about China's trade practices.
Analysts said the trade talks would likely proceed, but reaching any substantive agreement would probably be harder. And unless the two sides can forge some sort of accord by March 1, U.S. tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports are set to rise from 10 percent to 25 percent.
"The Chinese will keep talking," said David Dollar, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a former U.S. Treasury official. "They won't be happy with the Justice Department action, but I think they would like to keep it separate from the trade talks."
Representatives of U.S. business groups privately raised concerns that the administration's actions could poison the atmosphere between the two sides. Any backlash in China against the indictment of Huawei, one of the country's global powerhouses, could limit Beijing's ability to agree to anything that might be seen as bowing too willingly to U.S. demands.
___
French yellow vest movement dogged by intolerance, extremism
PARIS (AP) — Intolerance and conspiracy theories have haunted the margins of France's "yellow vest" movement since the first protests over fuel taxes roused the discontented middle of French society.
The men and women in fluorescent safety vests blocking traffic and intimidating shoppers on the famed Champs-Elysees Avenue vent a range of grievances against the government.
But over 11 weeks of yellow vest protests, views from the fringes have bubbled through the diffuse and leaderless movement and have been amplified: anti-Semitic rants about banking, a Holocaust survivor harassed on the subway, assaults on journalists, and claims the government concocted terrorist attacks or deadly accidents to divert attention from the demonstrations.
There has been scattered violence at the protests, with clashes between participants and riot police, and authorities worry that the extremists have taken over the center of the movement, risking a return to the darker episodes from France's past.
On Saturday in Paris, a man in a yellow vest turned toward a journalist filming at the sidelines of an otherwise quiet match, hurled a homophobic epithet and added: "You work for the Jews." No one in the march joined in, but neither did they contradict him.
___
Record-breaking cold coming to Midwest after snowstorm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Extremely cold, record-breaking temperatures are settling across parts of the Midwest after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region overnight Monday, and forecasters are describing the subzero weather on the way as potentially life-threatening.
Minneapolis Public Schools announced there would be no classes through Wednesday, when the region will experience frigidly low temperatures not seen in a quarter century.
"You're talking about frostbite and hypothermia issues very quickly, like in a matter of minutes, maybe seconds," said Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center.
The cold also prompted officials to close some schools in eastern Iowa, while Chicago Public Schools officials said that Wednesday's classes have been canceled due to the anticipated cold snap.
The Chicago Zoological Society, meanwhile, said it's closing the Brookfield Zoo on Wednesday and Thursday to ensure the safety of employees and animals. It's only the fourth time the zoo has closed during its 85-year history.
___
Shooting that hurt 5 officers started with warrant attempt
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's police chief says what began as an attempt to serve a search warrant at a suspected drug house turned into a gun battle that killed two suspects and injured five officers, including four who were shot.
Chief Art Acevedo says the suspects were killed Monday after firing at officers who were trying to enter a southeast Houston home where authorities allege black tar heroin was being sold.
Four of the officers were shot and a fifth suffered a knee injury.
Acevedo says two of the officers who were shot were hit in the neck by gunfire and are in critical but stable condition.
Two other officers, including the one who injured a knee, are in good condition. One officer who was shot in the shoulder has been released.
___
In the younger, cheaper NFL, Super Bowl champs get cut, too
A word of warning to all those soon-to-be Super Bowl champions in New England or Los Angeles: Don't get too comfortable. You might be looking for a job fairly soon.
The NFL's inexorable trend of going younger and cheaper does not bypass the best teams in the league. In fact, it may help them stay as good as they are.
An Associated Press analysis of Super Bowl champions over the past seven years revealed that title teams shed an average of 20.4 players off their 53-man rosters from the Super Bowl to Week 1 of the next season. That's 38.5 percent. On average, the new players had 1.8 fewer years of experience than the players they replaced.
The findings were in line with data analyzed by the AP that showed a steady trend downward in experience of all teams despite attempts in the 2006 and 2011 collective bargaining agreements to stem that tide. Average experience on opening-day rosters has dropped from 4.6 years to 4.3 since 2005 .
"I mean, look, there's a lot of turnover in the National Football League on every team in every year," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. "It's the National Football League. Teams turn over a lot of players and a lot of coaches every single year, every single team."
