The Latest: Immigrant charged with killing 4 in Nevada

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 file photo Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, of El Salvador, listens to his public defender and interpreter during his initial appearance in Carson City Justice Court, in Carson City, Nev. Nevada prosecutors are set to announce their plans for the prosecution of Martinez-Guzman an El Salvadoran immigrant identified as the prime suspect in four killings. Martinez-Guzman has been jailed since his arrest more than a week ago. He was charged Thursday with possessing weapons and selling jewelry belonging to several victims. Prosecutors say they'll announce their prosecution plans at a news conference on Monday, Jan. 28. Authorities have said Martinez-Guzman was in the U.S. illegally. Scott Sonner,File AP Photo