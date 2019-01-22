National

There’s a Chick-fil-A at the Super Bowl stadium, but it won’t be open for the big game

The Chick-fil-A located in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will not be open for the Super Bowl.
Fans making the pilgrimage to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII will have the opportunity to eat lots of food.

What ticket holders to the biggest NFL game of the year won’t be able to have on Super Bowl Sunday is Chick-fil-A. That’s because the fast food chain closes all of its restaurants on Sunday.

Even though there is a Chick-fil-A located inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it will not be open for business on Feb. 3, when the Los Angeles Rams play the New England Patriots, Chick-fil-A confirmed to Sports Illustrated.

Chick-fil-A’s tradition of closing on Sunday’s began when it was founded by Truett Cathy in 1946, according to its website.

“Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose - a practice we uphold today,” the restaurant’s website explained.

Since the stadium opened in 2017, the Chick-fil-A inside has not been open for any of the games played on Sunday by its primary tenant, the Atlanta Falcons, WSB reported.

“We’re excited to have the chance to serve customers at a number of other events taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium throughout the year, including non-Sunday Falcons games, concerts, and the many other marquee events this best-in-class venue will host,” Chick-fil-A executive John Mattiol said in an Atlanta Constitution-Journal report.

On Chick-fil-A’s website, the franchise operator of the location inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium echoed those sentiments.

“We’re open for about 100 events a year that happen right here at the stadium,” Jonathan Hollis said. “We have Atlanta United soccer games, concerts, college football games, high school football games, band competitions and more. We even have a monster truck rally!”

And the fans attending the Super Bowl will have the option to buy something else to eat from the Chick-fil-A located near section 123, according to Sports Illustrated. Fries Up, a restaurant that serves assorted French fries with various toppings, will be in that location, the magazine reported.

