Police: Officer ran over pair lying in road to watch eclipse

The Associated Press

January 21, 2019 10:11 AM

This combination photo shows the totally eclipsed moon, center, and others at the different stages during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. It was also the year’s first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position. During totality, the moon will look red because of sunlight scattering off Earth’s atmosphere. That’s why an eclipsed moon is sometimes known as a blood moon. In January, the full moon is also sometimes known as the wolf moon or great spirit moon. Ringo H.W. Chiu AP Photo
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

A Florida police department says an officer ran over two people who were lying in a dark roadway to watch Sunday night's lunar eclipse.

In a statement to The Palm Beach Post , West Palm Beach Police said the man and the woman were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said around 11:30 p.m., at the height of the eclipse, the officer was patrolling in a park and driving around 5 mph (8 kph) when his vehicle struck the pair.

The statement said the man and the woman live nearby. Because the park was "extremely dark," officials believe they were trying to watch the eclipse when they were run over.

The officer was placed on administrative leave. Police said the man and the woman were both 24 years old; their names were not released.

