A serial killer speaks. Watch ‘Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes’ trailer

These are words that have been used to describe America’s notorious serial killer, Ted Bundy, who raped women and decapitated them with a hacksaw.
Handsome. Good-looking. Charming. Boy next door.
Monster.
“He didn’t look like anybody’s notion of somebody who would tear apart young girls,” are the first words heard in the trailer for the new Netflix documentary, “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.”
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The film - like the book of the same name - is based on more than 100 hours of interviews writers Stephen G. Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth conducted with Bundy while he waited on death row, according to Netflix.
“I’ve never spoken to anybody about this. But I am looking for an opportunity to tell the story as best I can,” Bundy says in the trailer as he professes to be “just a normal individual.”
Women who packed the courtroom when he was on trial made similar comments. One young woman in the documentary shown talking to a reporter back in the day said, “he just doesn’t look like the type to kill somebody.”
Bundy was born in 1946 in Burlington, Vermont, where he “grew up to be a charming, articulate, and intelligent young man. However, by the time he was a teenager living in Washington, Bundy already exhibited signs of the sadistic serial killer he would become,” writes CrimeMuseum.com.
“By 1972 he had graduated college and showed great promise in a career in law or politics. That career would be cut short though when he discovered his true passion, viciously assaulting his earliest confirmed victim in 1974.
“He tended to prey on young and attractive college women, first near his home in Washington, then moving east to Utah, Colorado, and finally in Florida,” according to CrimeMuseum.com.
The documentary contains never-before-heard interviews, Netflix says.
It is directed and executive-produced by true-crime documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger, who is also directing the feature film “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” with Zac Efron in the role of Bundy, according to the horror movie website Bloody-Disgusting.com.
The four-part Netflix series debuts on Jan. 24, the 30th anniversary of Bundy’s death in Florida’s electric chair in 1989.
Comments