House of gunman in Las Vegas mass shooting sells for $425K

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, police tape blocks off the home of Stephen Craig Paddock in Mesquite, Nev. The house of the man responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been sold. Court records show District Judge Gloria Sturman approved the sale of Paddock's Mesquite home for $425,000 to Daniel and Bernadette Jones. Proceeds will go to victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting that killed 58 people. Chris Carlson, File AP Photo