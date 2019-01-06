High school wrestler forced to cut dreads returns to action

A New Jersey high school wrestler forced by a referee to cut his dreadlocks before a match to avoid a forfeit has returned to competition.
Andrew Johnson wrestled Saturday for the first time more than two weeks. The Buena (BYOO'-nah) Regional student lost by a 6-2 decision to Clayton/Glassboro wrestler Jaden Hinton in a 120-pound bout that opened a tournament.
Johnson had his dreadlocks cut minutes before a match Dec. 19. Johnson, who is black, had a cover over his hair, but referee Alan Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn't do.
Maloney hasn't responded to requests for comment.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Johnson, who still wears his hair in short, thin dreadlocks, wrestled Saturday without a hair cover. It wasn't clear if he had to make any adjustments to stay within the rules.
Comments