Dragoslav Sekularac, Red Star ‘King of dribble,’ dies at 81

FILE - This May 19, 1962 file photo shows Dragoslav Sekularac at second right, in the probable Yugoslav team for the World Cup football championships which begins in Chile on May 30. From left: Muhamed Mujic, captain; Milutin Soskic; Drazen Jerkovic; Vladimir Markovic; Peter Radakovic; Milan Galic; Vladimir Durkovic; Vladimir Popovic; Fahrudin Jusufi; Dragoslav Sekularac, Andrija Ankovic. Dragoslav Sekularac, an attacking midfielder known to Red Star Belgrade soccer fans as the "King of dribble," has died. He was 81. Red Star said on its website that Sekularac died on Saturday Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo, File) AP