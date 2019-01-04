Texas man charged in slayings of 3 kids, wounding of mother

This Jan. 3, 2019 booking photo released by Texas City Police Department shows Junaid Hashim Mehmood. Police say Mehmood, a person of interest in the fatal shooting of three children and the wounding of a woman at an apartment in Southeast Texas has been arrested on an unrelated warrant. Texas City Police say 27-year-old Mehmood surrendered to police Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (Texas City Police Department via AP) AP