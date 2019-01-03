Man charged in teacher’s slaying accused of rape, kidnapping

FILE - This file photo provided by the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office, Ga., shows Bo Dukes on Friday, March 3, 2017. Dukes, charged in the killing of a Georgia teacher who disappeared 13 years ago is now accused in a separate rape and kidnapping case. News outlets report Warner Robins, Ga., police are seeking Dukes on charges including rape in an attack Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. WMAZ via AP, File Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office