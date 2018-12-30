Man with gun, tactical clothes was going to church to fulfill ‘prophecy,’ Texas cops say

Just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning, police in Texas were called about a man carrying a handgun down a city street, the Seguin Police Department said in a Facebook post.
An off-duty officer, who was first to respond, saw the “oddly dressed male” in tactical-style clothes and a surgical face shield, according to the statement. He was carrying a loaded gun with extra ammunition, police said.
The man, 33-year-old Tony Albert, told police that he was on his way to a church to “fulfill what he called a prophecy,” police said. Albert is a felon, according to the post, which has been shared more than 600 times.
The man was arrested and booked into the Guadalupe County Jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm, police wrote in the statement.
“The Seguin Police Department is extremely grateful to the citizen who called police,” Officer Tanya Brown wrote in the statement. “If this subject was not stopped and apprehended the results could have ended differently.”
The church Albert said he was going to was not identified in the statement.
