Snyder signs bill to make Michigan ballot drives tougher

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, Michigan's Republican Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his final State of the State address at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. On Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, Snyder signed a law making it harder for groups to put proposals on the statewide ballot and vetoed one that would have hamstrung the incoming Democratic attorney general. Al Goldis, File AP Photo