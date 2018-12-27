NY man charged in kidnapping scheme involving Jewish sect

This combination of two undated photos provided by the New York State Police shows Chaim Teller, 12, left, and his sister Yante Teller, 14. The FBI has arrested Aron Rosner of New York on charges accusing him of providing financial assistance to members of the religious group Lev Tahor in an international abduction scheme. The FBI said in court filings that the children were kidnapped Dec. 8, 2018, from their home in upstate New York and taken out of the country. The court filings say the boy was spotted with Lev Tahor members at a hotel in Mexico City days after the kidnapping. The whereabouts of the children was not clear Thursday. (New York State Police via AP) AP