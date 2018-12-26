National

Florida woman with plastic gun robs mail carrier, rides off on tricycle, cops say

By Noah Feit

December 26, 2018 08:19 PM

Leida Crisostomo was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.
A Florida woman is behind bars after she used a plastic gun to rob a post office truck, then rode away on a tricycle before telling Collier County Sheriff’s deputies that she was God, according to Naples Daily News.

Deputies were responding to a Dec. 22 report about a woman who had pointed a gun at people, WINK reported.

When deputies located Leida Crisostomo, they said she was “holding a black and silver handgun” while riding a tricycle, per WBBH.

According to a sheriff’s office report, it was later determined that the gun was plastic, Naples Daily News reported.

Deputies said the 52-year-old pointed the gun at a jogger and then a mail carrier, who exited his USPS truck and gave Crisostomo a package before she rode away on her tricycle, according to WINK.

Crisostomo surrendered to the deputies, and told them she was God, and that voices told her to do things, WBBH reported.

The Naples woman was taken to Collier County Jail, where she was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to jail records.

Her bond was set at $25,000 and she remains incarcerated, jail records show.

By

Noah Feit

Noah Feit is a Real Time reporter with The State and McClatchy Carolinas Regional Team. The award-winning journalist has worked for multiple newspapers since starting his career in 1999.

