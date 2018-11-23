Houston Texans founder and owner McNair dies at 81

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, Texans owner Robert “Bob” McNair walks on the turf before an AFC Wild Card NFL game between the Texans and the Oakland Raiders, in Houston. McNair, billionaire founder and owner of the Texans, has died. He was 81. One of the NFL’s most influential owners, McNair had battled both leukemia and squamous cell carcinoma in recent years before dying in Houston on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Eric Christian Smith, File AP Photo