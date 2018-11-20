Washington police apologize for removing black man from shop

Byron Ragland waits to address media members at a frozen-yogurt shop Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Kirkland, Wash. The police department there has apologized for an incident in which officers helped the owner of the Menchie’s shop expel Ragland, an African-American man, from the business because employees said they felt uncomfortable. The Seattle Times reported that the shop’s owner called police on Nov. 7 about Ragland, who works as a court-appointed special advocate, who was in the shop supervising a court-sanctioned outing between a mother and her son. Elaine Thompson AP Photo