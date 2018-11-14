When it came to racism, the pen was Stan Lee’s superpower

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, comic book legend Stan Lee, left, creator of the “Black Panther” superhero, poses with Chadwick Boseman, star of the new “Black Panther” film, at the premiere at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Lee, the master and creator behind Marvel’s biggest superheroes, died at age 95 Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 at a Los Angeles hospital. The works and ideas of Lee and the artists behind T’Challa, the Black Panther; Luke Cage, Hero for Hire; and Professor Xavier’s band of merry mutants - groundbreaking during the 1960s and 1970s - have become a cultural force breaking down barriers to inclusion. AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision