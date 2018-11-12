‘Very nervous’ man hides under sofa when cops find dismembered grandpa in yard, cops say

Police say a Clayton County, Georgia grandfather and husband was discovered carved into bloody pieces hours after he was reported missing by family, Fox 5 reported.
It was Thursday when Robert Page’s family reported him missing, The News-Daily reported. Police arrived and searched the area for the man, who was in his 70s. When police reviewed security footage, they noticed a neighbor, 25-year-old Martinez Ponce, on Page’s property, according to the paper.
Police went to search Ponce’s home — and found a grisly scene.
“Officers went to the back of the residence, and located the offender, hiding under a couch, acting very nervous and suspicious,” a Clayton County Police Department said, according to WXIA. “Officers then noticed a trail of blood, in the backyard. They followed the trail, which led them to the victim, Mr. Page’s dismembered remains.”
Parts of his body were stuffed under two tarps in the backyard, and more were in a cooler, the station reported.
Martinez was arrested and charged with malice murder, CBS 42 reported. Martinez had rented a room in the house near Page’s three months ago after moving from Mexico, and cops were working with government officials to determine his legal status, according to WSB.
“At this time we are unable to establish a motive for this heinous crime, but our investigation is still ongoing,” Major Craig Hammer with the Clayton County Police Department said, according to Fox 5.
Police said the two men appeared to have had some sort of argument in the past, WXIA reported.
“According to his wife, (Page) never left his residence, he always stayed at home ... he got along with other residents and was always a good gentleman,” Hammer said, according to the station.
“Even if you weren’t related to him, if he saw that you were a younger nice person, he would say, ‘You’re my grandson or granddaughter’ or ‘You’re my son or daughter,’ something like that. He was a very (embracing) person … and to go in such a tragic way, it just hit us all really hard at the moment,” Page’s grandson Austin said, according to WSB.
“I’m still not really accepting to it, it’s so unnatural...we just ask that everyone support Mrs. Page in this time of grief for her,” Nancy Jones said, according to Fox 5. She said Page was “dearly loved.”
