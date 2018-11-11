A plane towing a Confederate flag and a banner that reads “Restore Silent Sam Now” was spotted flying over Chapel Hill on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
A plane towing a Confederate flag and a banner that reads “Restore Silent Sam Now” was spotted flying over Chapel Hill on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Photo courtesy of Henry Gargan, via Twitter

Plane flies Confederate flag over Chapel Hill, with banner demanding statue be restored

By Anna Johnson

November 11, 2018 12:58 PM

Chapel Hill, NC

A plane with a banner that references Silent Sam was spotted flying over Chapel Hill on Sunday morning.

The small plane carried a banner behind it with a Confederate flag and the words “Restore Silent Sam Now.”

Silent Sam, a Confederate monument that sat on the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill campus for more than a century, was toppled by protesters in August. Before that, the statue saw several rallies that developed after the 2017 toppling of a similar monument in Durham.

Since Silent Sam came down, UNC’s campus has been the site of some contentious events between pro- and anti-Silent Sam factions.

UNC officials are still determining the statue’s fate. Just this week, officials extended the deadline for a detailed plan for its future location.

WRAL reported a similar plane was spotted earlier this month over Butner.

Silent Sam has stood on UNC-Chapel Hill's McCorkle Place for 105 years. On Monday August 20, 2018, it was brought down by protesters.

Anna Johnson; 919-829-4807; @anna_m_johnson

