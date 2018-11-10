Report: Pilot error cause of deadly military plane crash

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 2, 2018 file photo, flames and smoke rise from an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane after it crashed near Savannah, Ga. Investigators say the cause of the military plane crash that left nine people dead was pilot error. Nine airmen from the Puerto Rico National Guard died when the plane plunged onto Georgia Highway 21 shortly after takeoff from the Savannah airport. (James Lavine via AP, File) James Lavine AP