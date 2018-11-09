Wildfire torches famed movie site, sends celebrities fleeing

FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire in Southern California has scorched a historic movie site recently used by the HBO series “Westworld” and forced numerous celebrities to join the thousands fleeing flames that have claimed homes and prompted the total evacuation of the celebrity enclave Malibu. Kim Kardashian West, Scott Baio, Rainn Wilson and Guillermo del Toro are among numerous celebrities forced to evacuate their homes, in some cases hurriedly trying to arrange transport for their horses. Some, like del Toro and Caitlyn Jenner, did not know the fate of their homes. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision