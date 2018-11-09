Law enforcement agencies responded on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, to a report of an active shooter at Topsail High School in Pender County, North Carolina.
Police respond to call about active shooter at eastern NC high school, reports say

By Ron Gallagher

November 09, 2018 06:26 AM

Law enforcement officers responded Friday morning to reports of an active shooter at Topsail High School in eastern North Carolina.

The county school system notified parents in a tweet.

The Pender County sheriff’s office said no injuries had been reported as of 7 a.m. Friday, TV station WECT reported.

Authorities were alerted around 6:30 a.m., according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

School buses headed for the school were being diverted to a nearby Lowe’s grocery parking lot nearby.

Topsail High School is about 105 miles southeast of Raleigh.

It shares a campus with a middle school and an elementary school.

WECT reported that officers and deputies from the Topsail Police Department, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office and UNC-Wilmington were at the scene, and the school campus was sealed off.

