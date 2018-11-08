SC musician’s political post gets him kicked off tour with rock legend

In his now controversial Facebook post, South Carolina resident and “America’s Got Talent” alum Benton Blount wrote “Someone reading this just got offended multiple times. My work here is done.”

The country music singer from Greenville might not have realized how accurate his post was.

The post of him wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, and an “I Voted” sticker, while holding a meal from Chick-fil-A offended some enough that he was temporarily banned from Facebook. And in the fallout, he was fired from his gig as an opening act on the tour of ZZ Top rock legend Billy Gibbons, according to a live video he posted on Facebook.

Blount said Gibbons’ management told him that he was removed from the tour — after he arrived at a concert venue in Atlanta, the Greenville News reported.

“That was pulled down from Facebook for some reason because it violated their standards. So I had to wait 24 hours, and I got back out of jail. I got back out of Facebook jail,” Benton said in a Facebook Live video. “Drove down here (Atlanta) from Greenville, South Carolina to the venue. I get a call from my friend from California who informs me that not only have I been banned from Facebook but as a result from being banned from Facebook I was pulled off of the Billy Gibbons tour, effectively immediately.”

Calls made to Gibbons representatives were not returned, according to foxcarolina.com and The Greenville News.

A look at recent posts on Blount’s Facebook page show a number of politically charged posts that are both supportive of President Donald Trump and the Republicans, and several that are critical of Democrats and Liberals.

“I thought that it would be OK for me to post that I voted. I thought that it would be OK for me to say who I supported,” Blount said. “I had a MAGA hat on. For that reason, and that reason alone ... my career is on hold for the week.”

Blount was scheduled to perform seven times on Gibbons’ tour, and had already completed four concerts before learning he was no longer a part of the show, per the Greenville News.

The Greenville singer was a contestant on “America’s Got Talent,” in 2015, which was eventually won by ventriloquist Paul Zerdin.

The show helped revive Blount’s country music career, which had stalled after his initial label, Golden Music Nashville, folded in 2010, according to Billboard.

Blount insists this incident won’t deter him from speaking his mind.

“As cool as this tour is, I’m not going to start not posting a picture of me voting because somebody might realize I voted for somebody they don’t like,” Blount said on Facebook. “That’s not the way it’s supposed to work.”