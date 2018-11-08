Appeals court puts youth climate change lawsuit on hold

FILE - In this July 18, 2018, file photo, lawyers and youth plaintiffs lineup behind a banner after a hearing before Federal District Court Judge Ann Aiken between lawyers for the Trump Administration and the so called Climate Kids in Federal Court in Eugene, Ore. The lawsuit against the U.S. government for being slow to address climate change is on hold again, after a federal appeals court Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, granted the Trump administration’s motion for a temporary stay. The constitutional climate lawsuit was brought by 21 young Americans and is supported by Our Children’s Trust. The Register-Guard via AP, File Chris Pietsch