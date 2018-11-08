Voter who wore Confederate shirt with noose was hospital worker, ex-cop, reports say

Local media outlets have identified the man who wore a racist T-shirt while voting Tuesday as a hospital employee and former police officer.

According to WMC, Clayton Hickey — who works for Regional One Health hospital in Memphis, Tennessee — wore a Confederate flag shirt that featured a noose and the phrase “Mississippi Justice” while he cast his vote in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for the 2018 midterms.

Hickey has obtained an EMT license, according to LocalMemphis, and The Commercial Appeal reported that he is a nurse at Regional One Health.

Regional One Health released a statement on Twitter, promising to look into the allegations against one of their employees.

We take the health and well-being of our patients & the community we serve seriously. All allegations of inappropriate behavior involving employees are reviewed & investigated. We are aware of a photograph in circulation, we are investigating and will take appropriate action. — Regional One Health (@RegOneHealthFDN) November 7, 2018

Along with WMC, The Commercial Appeal identified the man as Hickey and reported that before working for the hospital, he was a police officer in Memphis, Tennessee. LocalMemphis reported that no one answered the door at Hickey’s residence.

Buzzfeed News pointed to a 2010 story from The Memphis Flyer that revealed Hickey was arrested for having an open container of alcohol while with a 17-year-old girl behind an elementary school. He later resigned as a police officer in 2010 because of that, WMC reported.

A person identified only by his first name Rashaud shared an image of the man wearing a racist shirt on Facebook, but it was later deleted, according to Buzzfeed News. It was then posted on posted on Twitter by a friend of Rashaud, whom Buzzfeed didn’t identify with his full name “because of safety concerns.” The tweet has since amassed over 5,000 retweets and another 6,000 shares.





Yet while the shirt offended many online, Election Commissioner Barry Chatham told Local Memphis that it’s legal to wear the shirt inside the polls.

“I was shocked when I saw it,” he told the outlet, “but there wasn’t anything we can do.

“I’m sorry it happened,” he added. “I apologize to anyone who was offended, but what can we do?”