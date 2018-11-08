Missouri tour boat captain indicted after sinking kills 17

FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised after it went down the evening of July 19 after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds, killing 17 people. A federal indictment released Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, charges the boat’s captain Kenneth Scott McKee with 17 counts of misconduct, negligence or inattention to duty by a ship’s officer, resulting in death. The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File Nathan Papes