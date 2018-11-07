‘Angers me to my core’ to see Trump ‘piss on’ losing House Republicans, GOP rep says

After the Democrats took control of the U.S. House but Republicans strengthened their control on the U.S. Senate Tuesday, President Donald Trump blamed losing Republicans for not supporting him strongly enough.
Trump first hinted at that argument in a tweet on Wednesday morning.
During a press conference in the White House, Trump listed a slew of incumbent Republicans who lost their seats to Democratic challengers — many of them in suburban areas — including U.S. Reps. Carlos Curbelo (Florida), Mike Coffman (Colorado) and Peter Roskam (Illinois).
He also signaled out U.S. Rep. Mia Love, from Utah, in his remarks in the White House.
“Mia Love gave me no love, but then she lost,” he said. “Too bad.”
Outgoing Republican U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello, who represents Pennsylvania’s sixth congressional district but didn’t seek re-election, wrote on Twitter that Trump’s decision to blame losing Republicans “angers me to my core.”
He wrote that he wasn’t happy to see Trump “piss on” the losing Republican candidates.
He also called it “predictable, delusional and ridiculous” that GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan said “in some cases, we tried to run some local races. We should have run closer to the president.” Jordan is challenging Kevin McCarthy to be the minority leader in the House, Politico reports.
